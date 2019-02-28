MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-11-26-28-35-36, Doubler: N
(four, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Cohen says Trump inflated his wealth in bid to buy Bills
Michael Cohen said during his congressional testimony Wednesday that Donald Trump grossly overstated his wealth before becoming president, including inflating his assets during a failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
St. Paul
Chicago mayoral contender got start in St. Paul
Toni Preckwinkle's passion for politics and public service was sparked as a top student at Washington High School.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:2C-6C-7C-7D-9D(2C, 6C, 7C, 7D, 9D)
Nation
Floods isolate 2 California towns; storm dumps snow in West
Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:03-09-22-28-31-46(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six)