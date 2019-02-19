MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-03-06-15-24-28, Doubler: N
(one, three, six, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Former President Obama is unlikely to endorse any Democratic candidate during the primaries
Ex-president has offered advice to the contenders.
National
Trump the pundit handicaps 2020 Democratic contenders
Kamala Harris had the best campaign roll-out. Amy Klobuchar's snowy debut showed grit. Elizabeth Warren's opening campaign video was a bit odd. Take it from an unlikely armchair pundit sizing up the 2020 Democratic field: President Donald Trump.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:2-3-8(two, three, eight)19-23-34-37-41(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $130,00001-08-15-29-31, Lucky Ball: 2(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:01-08-15-29-31, Lucky Ball: 2(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one;…
Variety
Southern Baptist president calls for action on sexual abuse
The president of the Southern Baptist Convention says the denomination must act to fight sexual abuse.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.