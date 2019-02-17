MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-02-07-14-24-33, Doubler: N
(one, two, seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-7-3(eight, seven, three)Estimated jackpot: $206 million03-10-15-17-29(three, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine)Estimated jackpot: $28,00029-30-41-48-64, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 4(twenty-nine, thirty,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:29-30-41-48-64, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 4(twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-eight, sixty-four; Powerball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:04-05-08-27-30(four, five, eight, twenty-seven, thirty)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:10-25-28-37-40-46(ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, forty-six)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:01-02-07-14-24-33, Doubler: N(one, two, seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-three; Doubler:…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.