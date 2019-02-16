MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-09-22-23-36-37, Doubler: N
(six, nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
