MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-05-07-13-15-22, Doubler: N
(two, five, seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More From Nation
National
US to waive environmental reviews for San Diego border wall
The Trump administration said Thursday it would waive environmental reviews to replace up to 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of border barrier in San Diego, shielding itself from potentially crippling delays.
Local
Winter storm closes schools, highways in Upper Midwest
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and gusty winds caused power outages and forced the closure of schools and interstate highways Thursday in parts of the Upper Midwest.
Variety
Border officer shoots driver; Arizona port of entry closes
The mayor of Nogales, Arizona, says a port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border is temporarily closed after a customs officer shot and killed a southbound driver who refused to stop.
National
Former Rep. Dingell, US's longest-serving lawmaker, dies
Former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history and a master of legislative deal-making who was fiercely protective of Detroit's auto industry, has died. The Michigan Democrat was 92.
National
John Dingell represented Michigan from Ike to Obama
Dubbed "Big John" for his imposing 6-foot-3 frame and sometimes intimidating manner, former Rep. John Dingell bolstered that reputation with the head of a 500-pound wild boar that greeted visitors to his Washington office. The story behind it also helped: The Michigan Democrat is said to have felled the animal with a pistol as it charged him during a hunting trip in Soviet Georgia.
