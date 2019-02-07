MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-06-15-18-31-32, Doubler: N
(three, six, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Boyfriend of admitted covert Russian agent accused of fraud
The boyfriend of a Russian woman who admitted she was a secret agent for the Kremlin has been charged with fraud in South Dakota, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:01-02-04-18-30(one, two, four, eighteen, thirty)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:04-11-24-25-38-45(four, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-06-15-18-31-32, Doubler: N(three, six, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:QD-KD-4H-5S-8S(QD, KD, 4H, 5S, 8S)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.