MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-10-11-19-33-35, Doubler: N
(six, ten, eleven, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
