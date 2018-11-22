MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-07-15-19-23-37, Doubler: N
(two, seven, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:9-5-6(nine, five, six)05-06-09-12-34(five, six, nine, twelve, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $320,00003-24-25-33-39, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-nine;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:03-24-25-33-39, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-nine;…
Nation
Northern California rain hampers life for wildfire survivors
Amy Sheppard packs her belongings into a plastic garbage bag as rain drips around her, readying to move on from a field by a Walmart where thousands of evacuees had taken refuge from a deadly Northern California wildfire.
National
Border Patrol agent acquitted in Mexican teen's 2012 death
An Arizona jury on Wednesday acquitted a U.S. Border Patrol agent of manslaughter in the shooting of a Mexican teen through a border fence, sparking a protest in downtown Tucson following the second loss for federal prosecutors in the second trial over the 2012 killing.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:07-14-23-38-55, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2(seven, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-five; Powerball:…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.