MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-08-10-24-31-37, Doubler: N
(three, eight, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Fastest growing religion in Minnesota and around the country is 'none'
One in four Americans now belong to no religion, a trend fueling church closings and mergings.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:08-10-11-13-15(eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen)Estimated jackpot: $19,000¶ Maximum…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-08-10-24-31-37, Doubler: N(three, eight, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
Nation
No. 4 Baylor beats No. 23 Arizona State on the Rez
Basketball opened a window for Ryneldi Becenti, transporting her from the Navajo Nation to Arizona State University, around the world and back again.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:QD-6D-10H-4S-10S(QD, 6D, 10H, 4S, 10S)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.