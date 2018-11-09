MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
14-18-24-25-28-38, Doubler: N
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More From Nation
National
Election results offer more evidence of urban-rural divide
Democrats did what was once unthinkable when they flipped two suburban Chicago congressional districts that had been held by Republicans pretty much since World War II.
Nation
Wildfire devastates California town of Paradise
Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town and destroyed hundreds of structures.
National
Acting AG faced criticism for case against gay Iowa Democrat
In 2007, Matt McCoy was a rising star in the Democratic Party, Iowa's first openly gay senator and a leading champion for the party's causes.
National
Along border, a growing opposition to military deployment
Amy Juan drove two hours north from her remote community on the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona to rally against the deployment of troops there.
National
Expert: Acosta video distributed by White House was doctored
A video distributed by the Trump administration to support its argument for banning CNN reporter Jim Acosta from the White House appears to have been doctored to make Acosta look more aggressive than he was during an exchange with a White House intern, an independent expert said Thursday.
