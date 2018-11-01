MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-22-31-35-36-37, Doubler: N
(two, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Asian shares rise on hopes for Chinese stimulus for economy
Asian markets were mostly higher Thursday on hopes for Chinese government help for the economy as manufacturing slows.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:3-5-1(three, five, one)02-08-20-36-41(two, eight, twenty, thirty-six, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $120,000Estimated jackpot: $52 million03-06-24-25-30(three, six, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $25,00007-25-39-40-47,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:07-25-39-40-47, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3(seven, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven; Powerball:…
Celebrities
Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has died at age 80
Willie McCovey, the sweet-swinging Hall of Famer nicknamed "Stretch" for his 6-foot-4 height and those long arms, died Wednesday. He was 80.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:14-26-32-37-39-44(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.