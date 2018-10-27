MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-06-09-17-22-30, Doubler: N
(five, six, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-6-3(seven, six, three)07-21-33-34-42(seven, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two)Estimated jackpot: $100,00001-28-61-62-63, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 4(one, twenty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three;…
