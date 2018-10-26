MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-17-21-22-25-27, Doubler: N
(six, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Final stretch of campaigns dominated by race
The final stretch of the midterm campaign is increasingly dominated by debate over one of the most sensitive issues in American culture: race.In Florida, accusations…
National
GM proposes nationwide zero-emissions vehicle sales mandate
General Motors says it will ask the federal government for one national gas mileage standard, including a requirement that a percentage of auto companies' sales be zero-emissions vehicles.
National
Matthew Shepard, symbol for LGBTQ movement, laid to rest
The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral.
Nation
Typhoon crumbles homes, kills 1 in Northern Mariana Islands
The strongest storm to hit any part of the United States this year crumbled concrete houses, smashed cars and killed at least one person in…
National
In North Dakota, tribes scramble to clear voter ID hurdle
Locating a house isn't easy on the isolated and impoverished Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation in northern North Dakota, and that's making it more difficult for residents and their counterparts on other reservations in the state to vote this election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.