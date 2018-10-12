MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-11-15-22-33-35, Doubler: N
(four, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: Defense: Maintained Phelps' innocence, proved it
The Latest on the South Dakota trial of an ex-nonprofit executive accused of backdating contracts to try to avoid a potential audit (all times local):
Nation
Harrowing tales of survival from town ravaged by storm
Residents of Mexico Beach that stayed during the storm are emerging from the debris with harrowing tales. Others, who evacuated, are coming to grips with the fact that much of their community was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.
Variety
Georgia girl, 11, dies as Michael hurls debris through roof
By all accounts, Sarah Radney was safe inside her grandparents' home when Hurricane Michael roared into southwest Georgia.
Variety
After Michael's rampage on Florida Panhandle: 'Nothing Left'
Linda Marquardt rode out Hurricane Michael with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach. When their house filled with surging ocean water, they fled upstairs. Now their home is full of mud and everywhere they look there's utter devastation in their Florida Panhandle community: fishing boats tossed like toys, roofs lifted off of buildings and pine trees snapped like matchsticks in 155 mph winds.
National
After another day of big stock drops, Asian markets mixed so far
Better-than-expected Chinese trade data gave some markets a breather from worries about the impact of punitive tariffs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.