MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-10-15-16-21-30, Doubler: N
(five, ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Defense pathologists questions accuracy of teen's autopsy
A defense expert in the trial of a white police officer charged with murder in the death of Laquan McDonald on Monday criticized the official autopsy results in testimony that seemed to contradict what video of the 2014 shooting shows.
Variety
After the hurricane comes the deluge on South Carolina coast
Eleven days ago, Lee Gantt was at a Hurricane Florence party in her neighborhood in Georgetown, where the story goes that some houses haven't flooded from the Sampit River since they were built before the American Revolution.
Movies
Flyers introduce odd-looking mascot, soak in the comments
The Philadelphia Flyers have introduced an odd-looking new team mascot — a 7-foot fuzzy creature named Gritty with a wild, orange beard.
Nation
Opening statements set in trial over burned woman's death
Opening arguments are set Tuesday in the retrial of a man accused of killing a Mississippi woman by setting her on fire.
TV & Media
Instagram co-founders resign from social media company
The co-founders of Instagram are resigning their positions with the social media company without explanation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.