MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-05-07-09-34-37, Doubler: N
(four, five, seven, nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Slaves' descendants have long history of enduring hurricanes
As a potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence steamed toward the Carolinas, Josh Dais watched the weather reports on the television in his barber shop and listened for updates from emergency officials.
National
Senate approves 1st spending bill to avert partial shutdown
As a potentially catastrophic hurricane heads for the Carolinas, Congress is moving to avert a legislative disaster that could lead to a partial government shutdown just weeks before the November midterm elections.
Variety
Millions on the US coast prepare as monster storm approaches
especially those who live in flood-prone areas or on the coast — must decide whether to stay or go.
Celebrities
A CBS network shaped by Moonves is challenged without him
For the past two decades, CBS may just as well have been called the Moonves Broadcasting System. Now it's time to move on.
Music
Rihanna unleashes the savage beast in latest lingerie line
Rihanna unleashed the wild beast in a lush tropical land that turned to arid desert with women of all shapes, sizes and colors writhing, cackling, frolicking and stalking like animals in lace, fishnet and satin that shined in jewel tones for her second season of Savage x Fenty.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.