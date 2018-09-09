MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-06-13-20-23-31, Doubler: Y
(four, six, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-one; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Variety
Powerful hurricane could be headed to southeast US
The U.S. East Coast could be hit with a powerful hurricane next week as Tropical Storm Florence continues to strengthen as it moves toward the mainland, forecasters said Saturday.
Nation
Isaac becomes 3rd tropical storm in Atlantic
A third tropical storm has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.
National
The Latest: Officer named in killing also shot a man in 2017
The Latest on a deadly shooting involving an off-duty Dallas police officer (all times local):
Nation
Tropical Storm Helene approaches African islands
Officials say Tropical Storm Helene is approaching islands off the western coast of Africa.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:08-13-18-23-31-37(eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million
