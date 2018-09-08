MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
09-15-16-23-24-33, Doubler: N
(nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
