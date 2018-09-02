MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-19-25-30-34-39, Doubler: N
(five, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
