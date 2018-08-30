MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
06-19-23-24-34-37, Doubler: N
(six, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
