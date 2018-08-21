MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-08-09-28-32-33, Doubler: N
(one, eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-three; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
