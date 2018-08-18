MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
03-04-12-18-26-38, Doubler: N
(three, four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
