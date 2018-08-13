MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-08-09-25-28-37, Doubler: Y
(two, eight, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
State + Local 'I have no reason to tear down this man': Woman's son says he saw video of abuse by Ellison
More from Star Tribune
State + Local 'I have no reason to tear down this man': Woman's son says he saw video of abuse by Ellison
More from Star Tribune
State + Local 'I have no reason to tear down this man': Woman's son says he saw video of abuse by Ellison
More from Star Tribune
State + Local 'I have no reason to tear down this man': Woman's son says he saw video of abuse by Ellison
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
FBI finds data recorder from plane taken for fatal ride
He cracked jokes, complimented the professional demeanor of an air traffic controller and apologized for making a fuss.
National
The Latest: FBI recovers flight data recorder from plane
The Latest on a plane stolen from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state (all times local):
Music
Art museum to feature paintings by rocker Mellencamp
An Ohio art museum has announced a new exhibition of paintings by rocker John Mellencamp, known for his expressionistic oil portraits and other works.
Nation
Voting rights advocates lose ally in government
Laws that could shut out voters more likely to stand.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:02-08-09-25-28-37, Doubler: Y(two, eight, nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-seven; Doubler:…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.