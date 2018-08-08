MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-10-15-25-32-39, Doubler: N
(one, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
