MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-17-27-31-34-35, Doubler: N
(eight, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More From Nation
Nation
Car theft witness in Texas killed while pursuing suspect
Police say a 31-year-old man who witnessed a car theft at a San Antonio gas station was shot and killed while pursuing the suspect.
Nation
Man charged with killing Calif. firefighter dies in custody
A 77-year-old man charged with shooting to death a fire captain at a Southern California senior housing facility has died in custody from an existing medical condition, authorities said Monday.
Nation
Video captures shark leaping from water near Cape Cod
A video posted by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows a biologist hopping away from the shark's open jaws.
Nation
Northern California blazes now largest in state history
Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew Monday to become the largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more severe.
Nation
Hawaii's Big Island readies as Hurricane Hector approaches
Hawaii emergency officials who have been contending with Kilauea volcano's lava flow were preparing for a hurricane that was expected to pass to the south of the islands this week.
