MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-03-10-12-19-21, Doubler: N
(one, three, ten, twelve, nineteen, twenty-one; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Nation
LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals
With another Game 7 victory at stake, LeBron James would not miss. He would not sit out. And he would not be denied an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals.
Variety
Storm Alberto gains strength approaching northern Gulf Coast
Subtropical Storm Alberto gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday on the northern Gulf Coast, where white sandy beaches emptied of their usual Memorial Day crowds.
Variety
Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers
William Roy Dover's memory of the World War II battle is as sharp as it was 75 years ago, even though it's been long forgotten by most everyone else.
Business
Lava creeps over Hawaii geothermal plant property
Lava from the Kilauea volcano has halted after reaching a geothermal power plant on the Big Island on Sunday, approaching wells that have been capped to protect against the release of toxic gas should they mix with lava.
National
With a roar, flash flood smashes into a Maryland community
Roaring flash floods struck a Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation two years ago, its main street turned into a raging river that reached the first floor of some buildings and swept away parked cars, authorities and witnesses say.
