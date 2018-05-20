MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
08-10-15-28-31-39, Doubler: N
(eight, ten, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
