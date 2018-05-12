MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
02-07-10-24-28-35, Doubler: Y
(two, seven, ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:8-6-9(eight, six, nine)01-03-14-23-31(one, three, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)Estimated jackpot: $355,00014-38-40-53-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3(fourteen, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-three, seventy;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:14-38-40-53-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3(fourteen, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-three, seventy; Mega…
National
Brown faces California budget fight as surplus grows
California Gov. Jerry Brown faces a bruising fight with the Legislature over funding for welfare, health care and higher education after producing a revised budget proposal that shows a lot more money but not a lot more spending.
Business
Harassed by robocalls? How would you like to get paid?
Federal class-action lawsuits filed on behalf of recipients of unwanted calls and texts are multiplying, bringing cash settlements from violators.
Variety
Hawaii officials encourage tourist to visit, despite volcano
Hawaii tourism officials are hoping Kilauea's eruption won't deter travelers from visiting the state's largest island, even as geologists warn the volcano could soon shoot large boulders out of its summit.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.