MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
10-15-19-20-27-30, Doubler: N
(ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
Asian shares mixed as markets mull US tariffs list for China
Asian stock markets were mixed in early trading Wednesday as investors digested the latest volley of tariff measures and threats between the U.S. and China.
APNewsBreak: Woman says she reported abuse in 2013
A woman said Tuesday that she told Oregon child welfare officials in 2013 that Jennifer and Sarah Hart — who plunged off a California cliff with their children last month in an SUV — had been depriving the kids of food as punishment.
The Latest: Screnock blames loss on liberal interests
The Latest on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election (all times local):
Saints QB Brees sues over millions spent on jewelry
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has filed a lawsuit accusing a California businessman of cheating him out of $9 million through jewelry purchases.
Liberal Dallet easily takes Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Rebecca Dallet, a liberal Milwaukee judge, easily defeated conservative Michael Screnock Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court, fueling optimism among Democrats for more victories in the fall midterms.
