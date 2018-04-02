MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
07-13-15-22-28-39, Doubler: Y
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-nine; Doubler: Y)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
CHP: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
The cliff-side plunge that killed a Washington state family riding in an SUV may have been intentional, California Highway Patrol officials said Sunday night.
Celebrities
Steven Bochco, creator of 'Hill Street Blues,' dies at 74
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating the groundbreaking police drama "Hill Street Blues," died Sunday. He was 74. A family spokesman says Bochco died in his sleep after a battle with cancer.
Variety
Florida: Gator in backyard pool as reptiles warm to spring
Florida homeowners beware: one big gator has been found splashing in a backyard swimming pool and it took a trapper to drag it away.
National
Some see bitter Wisconsin race as next midterm barometer
Conservatives are trying to keep their 5-2 majority on the high court. Democrats feel emboldened after a surprise win in January for a state Senate seat held by a Republican for 17 years.
National
Trump says he wants skilled migrants but creates new hurdles
It may be a while before President Donald Trump gets another chance at creating a new, "merit-based" immigration system, a keystone of his four-part plan…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.