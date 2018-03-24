MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
05-06-10-18-31-36, Doubler: N
(five, six, ten, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
'Chicago Fire' actress DuShon Monique Brown dead at 49
Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who played a secretary in the NBC show "Chicago Fire," has died at age 49.
National
Former VP Biden: America in battle for "the soul" of nation
Former Vice President Joe Biden, still grieving the loss of his son to cancer and unsure whether he'll run for president in 2020, said Friday that America is in a battle for the nation's soul.
TV & Media
New witnesses detail sexual misconduct by Tavis Smiley
PBS says more witnesses have detailed sexual misconduct allegations against talk-show host Tavis Smiley, who was suspended in December and later fired.In papers filed in…
National
Protesters gather in Washington, demanding gun control
Washington is preparing for a massive rally in support of gun control, one that organizers hope will prove that the country has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence, with teenagers seizing the initiative and leading the demand for change.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:7-3-8(seven, three, eight)08-14-20-30-45(eight, fourteen, twenty, thirty, forty-five)Estimated jackpot: $1.54 million04-08-23-53-59, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3(four, eight, twenty-three, fifty-three,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.