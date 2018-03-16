MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
04-08-18-26-28-30, Doubler: N
(four, eight, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
