MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-02-06-24-35-37, Doubler: N
(one, two, six, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Police: Parents gunned down by their son on college campus
A manhunt continues for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory.
National
Republicans ignore Trump's policy whims _ but not on trade
Republicans in Congress have learned to ignore President Donald Trump's policy whims, knowing whatever he says one day on guns, immigration or other complicated issues could very well change by the next.
National
Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations
Numerous female representatives in Colorado's state House took their turns at the podium to come out as victims of sexual harassment or abuse in an emotional debate that culminated with the expulsion of the second U.S. state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment since the #metoo movement emerged last fall.
Variety
California winter storm, avalanche leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Heather Turping was snowboarding with her boyfriend when she heard someone scream "Avalanche!"
National
Global school security measures vary, but no arming teachers
The United States is in the midst of a national debate over school security after the mass shooting at a Florida school.To President Donald Trump…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.