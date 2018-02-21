MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
07-26-29-31-33-37, Doubler: N
(seven, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Math teacher held without bail in bomb-making case
A math teacher is staying behind bars because a New York judge says he's not comfortable freeing a man accused of getting students to help him assemble explosives at home.
National
Correction: Florida Shooting-Mental Health story
In a story Feb. 19, The Associated Press, relying on information in an American Psychiatric Association news release, erroneously reported that the American Osteopathic Association…
Local
Preferred route picked for Wisconsin, Iowa transmission line
The three utility companies planning a high-powered transmission line from the Madison area to Iowa have picked a preferred route that runs along existing highway and power line corridors rather than farms and fields.
National
Billy Graham preached simple message, reached millions
he had no advanced theology degree.
Nation
Attorney wants confession in Colts player's death thrown out
A judge is being asked to throw out a confession from a Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S. who's charged in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.