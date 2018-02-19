MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:
01-03-05-12-18-20, Doubler: N
(one, three, five, twelve, eighteen, twenty; Doubler: N)
¶ Maximum prize: $350,000
