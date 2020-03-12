ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-29-49-50-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4
(four, twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom
Amid all the fears, quarantines and stockpiling of food, it has been easy to ignore the fact that more than 60,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus spreading around the globe.
Americans snap to attention on virus as big events canceled
A basketball tournament, with no fans. A St. Patrick's Day, with no parades. College campuses, with no students. Corporate headquarters, with barren cubicles.The nation snapped…
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:9-0-3(nine, zero, three)13-22-23-35-41(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)Estimated jackpot: $110,00002-11-24-29-50, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2(two, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty;…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:02-11-24-29-50, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2(two, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, fifty;…
In battle against virus, Trump restricts travel from Europe
Taking dramatic action, President Donald Trump sharply restricted passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.