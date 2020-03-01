ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
24-44-46-50-51, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 3
(twenty-four, forty-four, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
