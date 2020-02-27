ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-27-29-36-47, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-seven; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
