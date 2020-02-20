ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-12-15-19-56, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, fifty-six; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:6-1-3(six, one, three)03-11-22-33-34(three, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $340,000Estimated jackpot: $50 million06-14-22-23-26(six, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six)Estimated jackpot: $27,00010-12-15-19-56,…
