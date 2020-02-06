ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
23-30-35-41-57, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(twenty-three, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, fifty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-6-9(one, six, nine)06-12-20-25-35(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)Estimated jackpot: $170,000Estimated jackpot: $187 million06-10-11-12-20(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $26,00023-30-35-41-57,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:23-30-35-41-57, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3(twenty-three, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, fifty-seven; Powerball:…
National
Review: Mercy Corps mishandled abuse claims against founder
Global humanitarian aid group Mercy Corps on Wednesday issued the results of an outside investigation into its mishandling of sexual abuse claims that a daughter of one of its founders made against the man.
National
Trump barrels into 2020 campaign, emboldened after acquittal
With the final gavel banging down Wednesday on impeachment, President Donald Trump barreled ahead in his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him, and emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos in the Democratic race to replace him.
National
Not guilty: Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges
President Donald Trump's acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate closed only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country and set up the 2020 election.