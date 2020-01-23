ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-33-44-59-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(eleven, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Democrats appeal for GOP help to convict 'corrupt' Trump
House Democrats launched into marathon arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial Wednesday, appealing to skeptical Republican senators to join them in voting to oust Trump from office to "protect our democracy."
National
Trump's rollback of US water protections nears completion
The Trump administration was expected to announce completion as soon as Thursday of one of its most momentous environmental rollbacks, removing federal protections for millions of miles of the country's streams, arroyos and wetlands.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:2-1-3(two, one, three)01-09-21-27-34(one, nine, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four)Estimated jackpot: $110,00004-06-11-21-23, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3(four, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-three;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:04-06-11-21-23, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3(four, six, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-three;…
Nation
1 dead, 7 wounded in downtown Seattle shooting
Multiple people opened fire outside a McDonald's in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the evening commute Wednesday, killing one person and wounding seven others, police said.