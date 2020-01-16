ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
39-41-53-55-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
