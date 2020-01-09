ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-04-07-43-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(two, four, seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/