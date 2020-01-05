ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-11-21-25-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(one, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
