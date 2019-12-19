ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-18-26-39-68, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, sixty-eight; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:1-0-3(one, zero, three)20-24-31-43-47(twenty, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $100,00001-04-17-18-30, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4(one, four, seventeen, eighteen, thirty;…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:01-04-17-18-30, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4(one, four, seventeen, eighteen, thirty;…
Defying party, Gabbard votes 'present' on Trump impeachment
Already comfortable as an outlier in her party, Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard did not support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, voting "present" Wednesday…
Court: Part of 'Obamacare' invalid, more review needed
A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down "Obamacare's" now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance but sidestepped a ruling on the law's overall constitutionality. The decision means the law remains in effect for now.
4 people injured shooting outside San Antonio mall
Four people were injured Wednesday night during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas, according to authorities. San Antonio Fire Department officials said the shooting happened at the South Park Mall on the city's south side. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed. Police asked residents to stay away from the area. Police did not say what led to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested.