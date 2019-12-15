ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-06-12-32-64, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(three, six, twelve, thirty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
