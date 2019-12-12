ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
24-29-42-44-63, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4
(twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, sixty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
