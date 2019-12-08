ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-42-53-62-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, forty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
