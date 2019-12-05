ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-27-44-51-61, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-seven, forty-four, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
