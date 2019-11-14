ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
23-26-27-28-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, sixty-six; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Georgia executes man for '94 store clerk killing
The Latest on a Georgia death penalty case (all times local):
Nation
Islamic Jihad says cease-fire reached to fighting in Gaza
The Islamic Jihad militant group early Thursday announced a cease-fire ending two days of heavy fighting with Israel.
Nation
Georgia executes man for store clerk's killing in 1994
A man convicted of killing a Georgia convenience store clerk 25 years ago was put to death late Wednesday night, authorities said.
Variety
Motorola flips for its futuristic foldable phone
Motorola is bracing for the future by returning to the past. The company is adapting its historical flip-phone design for a smartphone with a foldable screen.
National
Asian markets mixed after Wall Street high
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid doubts about the status of a U.S.-Chinese trade deal after the U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman said it is likely to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged.